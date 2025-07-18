DU issues advisory for exam candidates ahead of Jamaat rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

The University of Dhaka administration has advised all exam candidates and concerned individuals to allow sufficient time and make necessary preparations to reach the exam centre well before time, following Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's rally on Saturday.

This notice was issued and signed by the acting exam controller of DU, and the decision was taken after a meeting to spread awareness among the students on Friday.

A senior official at the DU exam controller's office informed Dhaka Tribune that approximately 23 departments under the Arts and Science Faculty of DU will be holding exams on Saturday.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's national rally will be held this Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan. The rally will be presided over by Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

"This is to inform all candidates and concerned parties that a political party will be holding a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan tomorrow, Saturday, July 19, 2025," read the notice issued by DU.

"Due to this event, all candidates and concerned individuals are advised to allow sufficient time and make necessary preparations to reach their examination centers well before the scheduled time," the notice further read.