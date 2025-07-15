Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Shahbagh intersection blocked by Swechhasebak Dal

The Swechhasebak Dal is protesting the deteriorating law and order situation across the country, blaming administrative indifference and an alleged conspiracy to destabilize the nation

Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal rally against intolerance across the country at Shahbagh. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 08:20 PM

Protesting the deteriorating law and order across the country, allegedly due to administrative indifference and a conspiracy to destabilize the nation, leaders and activists of the Swechhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the BNP, held a protest procession and blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal rally against intolerance across the country at Shahbagh. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

The blockade began around 6:15pm, causing a complete halt to vehicular movement through this key point of the capital.

About 15 minutes later, traffic resumed after Swechhasebak Dal leaders and activists left the intersection.

Earlier, around 4pm, the Swechhasebak Dal held a brief rally in front of the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan.

Around 5pm, several thousand activists marched towards Shahbagh and began their demonstration there.

Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal rally against intolerance across the country at Shahbagh. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

The procession was led by BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohail, Swechhasebak Dal President SM Zilani, and General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, among others.

