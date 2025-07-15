Shahbagh intersection blocked by Swechhasebak Dal

Protesting the deteriorating law and order across the country, allegedly due to administrative indifference and a conspiracy to destabilize the nation, leaders and activists of the Swechhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the BNP, held a protest procession and blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The blockade began around 6:15pm, causing a complete halt to vehicular movement through this key point of the capital.

About 15 minutes later, traffic resumed after Swechhasebak Dal leaders and activists left the intersection.

Earlier, around 4pm, the Swechhasebak Dal held a brief rally in front of the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan.

Around 5pm, several thousand activists marched towards Shahbagh and began their demonstration there.

The procession was led by BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohail, Swechhasebak Dal President SM Zilani, and General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, among others.