DU student found dead after emotional Facebook post

Roommates said that the deceased had been mentally distressed in recent days

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 04:32 PM

A student of Dhaka University (DU) was found dead near his dormitory early Monday morning, shortly after sharing a post on social media.

The deceased, Sanju Baraik, was a resident of Jagannath Hall and a student of the Anthropology Department under the 2020–21 academic session.

He hailed from Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district.

According to Professor Debashish Pal, provost of Jagannath Hall, Sanju entered the dormitory through its east gate at 4:01am and took the elevator of Rabindra Bhavan to reach the rooftop.

Surveillance footage shows that at approximately 5:30am, he jumped from the building, landing near the pond on the west side.

Security guards rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Roommates said Sanju had been mentally distressed in recent days, reportedly due to emotional turmoil linked to a romantic relationship.

He had not been staying at the hall for the past two days.

Sanju made on Facebook shortly before the incident. In the message, he wrote: "I have realised my mistakes. I disturbed someone day after day, and it was completely wrong of me to blame others. I apologise to everyone. If my actions have caused any harm to anyone, that responsibility is entirely mine, and I am asking for forgiveness."

Officer-in-Charge of Shahbagh police station Khalid Munsur confirmed that initial evidence points to suicide.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to those close to him to understand the full circumstances behind this tragic act,” he said.

Shahbagh police stationDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)Dhaka University (DU)
Dhaka Tribune
