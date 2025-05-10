5 including ex-lawmaker, upazila chairman detained in Dhaka

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained five individuals, including a former female lawmaker and an ex-upazila chairman, from different areas of the capital in the last 24 hours.

The individuals are accused in several criminal cases filed at various police stations across the city, said DB Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman on Saturday.

He added that investigations are ongoing and that specific charges have been brought against each of them.

The detainees include Selina, a former member of parliament from a women's reserved seat-49 and vice-president of the Comilla North district unit of the fallen Awami League, Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan alias Hasan, former chairman of Chouddagram upazila in Comilla, Awlad Hossain Liton, three-time mayor of Matlab South Municipality, Nargis Akhter, president of Madaripur district Jubo League and former vice-chairman of Madaripur Sadar upazila parishad and Mahmud Hossain, joint convener of the Shahbagh Thana unit of banned terrorist organization Chhatra League.

DB teams conducted separate drives across Dhaka to detain the suspects.

Selina was detained from the Gulshan area around 1:05am on Saturday, while Hasan was apprehended from Tikatuli at around 11pm on Friday.

Liton was apprehended from the Bashundhara residential area at 1:10am, Nargis from Uttara at 3:35am and Mahmud from the Bakshibazar area around 11pm on Friday.

According to DB officials, the group was allegedly involved in efforts to destabilize the country by organizing sudden protest processions in different parts of the capital.

Authorities said further legal action will be taken following interrogation and case proceedings.