Carter Center delegation meets Fakhrul, discusses election

A six-member delegation from the United States-based Carter Center held a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed Bangladesh’s current political situation and the upcoming national election.

The hour-long meeting, which began around 10:30am on Friday, was held at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Jonathan Stonestreet, senior associate director of the Democracy Program at the Carter Center, led the six-member delegation during the meeting.

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council Member Mohammad Ismail Zabiullah, Organising Secretary BNP Shama Obaed and BNP Chairperson’s Private Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan briefed reporters about the outcome of the discussions.

He said two main topics—the overall political situation in Bangladesh and the process of democratic transition, with a particular focus on the upcoming election— were mainly discussed at the meeting.

The BNP leader said the Carter Center may observe the upcoming election and thier discussions focused on how it can be possible along with a possible timeline for the process.

In response to a question, Dr Moyeen recalled that a caretaker government was established following the fall of the Ershad regime in 1990.

He mentioned that that government successfully conducted a free, fair and neutral election within a 90-day period, which has not faced any significant criticism to this day.

“It is illogical to claim that an indefinite period is necessary to hold a fair and impartial election. It can certainly be done within 90 days. Nine months have already passed, so naturally, people will talk about it. Even if the BNP does not raise this issue, the people will not remain silent,” Dr Moyeen said.

He said their meeting also covered discussions on when the election can be held and what BNP’s expectations are in this regard.

“We have clearly said if the election is held by the end of this year, or in December, it will be acceptable to the people,” the BNP leader said.

Dr Moyeen, a former minister, warned that the country’s situation could become unstable if there is an unnecessary delay in holding the election.

“The political, social, economic and the law and order situation in Bangladesh is no better than the situation that existed nine months ago,” the BNP leader said.

To maintain stability, he said, it is crucial to have a government that truly represents the people through a fair and impartial election.

‘‘If the stability of the country is disrupted for any reason, it will not be pleasant for 18 crore people…The sooner the election is held, the better we believe it will be for Bangladesh... that is what we have told them,” Dr Moyeen said.

He said the country was freed from fascism for the restoration of democracy through a mass upheaval and struggle.

“We want to move beyond the current interim situation and return to a democratic process through a free and fair election for the overall welfare of the people,” the BNP leader said.

Founded in 1982 by former US president Jimmy Carter, the Carter Center works to promote human rights and alleviate human suffering globally.

As part of the delegation's ongoing talks with various political parties regarding the upcoming elections, it held a meeting with the BNP.