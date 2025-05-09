Security heightened around Jamuna amid anti-AL movement

Security has been heightened around the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, amid a movement by the National Citizen Party (NCP) and other organizations demanding a ban on the Awami League.

Additional members of law enforcement agencies were deployed on all roads surrounding Jamuna on Friday.

All entry points to the area are barricaded, with law enforcement personnel on high alert.

On-site observation revealed a barricade by security forces at the entrance from Moghbazar to Mintu Road.

Teams from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Armed Police Battalion have taken up alert positions.

The road stretching from the InterContinental Dhaka intersection to the front of Jamuna has been completely sealed off.

Alongside the police, military personnel have also been seen maintaining a strict presence in the area.

Moreover, a heightened deployment of police officers was observed on the road from Kakrail Mosque to the residence of the chief justice.

According to law enforcement officials, these measures have been taken to ensure that the law and order situation in the area does not deteriorate and that no security lapse occurs in light of the current circumstances.