Friday, May 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Security heightened around Jamuna amid anti-AL movement

All entry points to Jamuna have been barricaded, with security forces on high alert

All entry points to Jamuna have been barricaded, with security forces on high alert. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 May 2025, 02:44 PM

Security has been heightened around the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, amid a movement by the National Citizen Party (NCP) and other organizations demanding a ban on the Awami League.

Additional members of law enforcement agencies were deployed on all roads surrounding Jamuna on Friday.

All entry points to the area are barricaded, with law enforcement personnel on high alert.

On-site observation revealed a barricade by security forces at the entrance from Moghbazar to Mintu Road.

Teams from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Armed Police Battalion have taken up alert positions.

All entry points to Jamuna have been barricaded, with security forces on high alert. Photo: Bangla Tribune

The road stretching from the InterContinental Dhaka intersection to the front of Jamuna has been completely sealed off.

Alongside the police, military personnel have also been seen maintaining a strict presence in the area.

Moreover, a heightened deployment of police officers was observed on the road from Kakrail Mosque to the residence of the chief justice.

According to law enforcement officials, these measures have been taken to ensure that the law and order situation in the area does not deteriorate and that no security lapse occurs in light of the current circumstances.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)JamunaAwami League (AL)
Read More

Protest at DU: BDSC urges justice for AL crimes, resignation of advisers

DMP Commissioner: Necessary security measures taken ahead of Buddha Purnima

Press wing debunks The Hindu report on targeting journalists by government

Kalabagan police station OC, 2 SIs suspended

DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

DU students demand prosecution of AL affiliates before Ducsu polls

Latest News

IPL suspended indefinitely over India-Pakistan conflict

Govt grants BBS authority to publish data independently

Student dies after being pushed off bus over fare dispute in Gazipur

Ex-Narayanganj mayor Ivy sent to jail

India says repulsed fresh Pakistan attacks as de-escalation efforts grow

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x