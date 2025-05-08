Thursday, May 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Khaleda Zia on complete rest following physicians advice

Doctors have been visiting Begum Khaleda Zia's home on a roster and are checking her health

File image: Khaleda Zia was seen inside her vehicle as she exited Dhaka Airport through gate number 8. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 07:14 PM

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is on complete rest as advised by the Medical Board after returning home from London after a four-month long treatment. 

"Doctors are regularly following up on madam's health. She is fine," BNP Media Cell Member Shyrul Kabir Khan told BSS.

"Madam travelled for a long time. Considering her physical condition, the Medical Board has advised complete rest. Accordingly, she is now on rest," he added.

It is learnt that doctors have been visiting Begum Khaleda Zia's home on a roster and are checking her health.

She is undergoing treatment as per the advice of doctors at The London Clinic. The BNP Chairperson is under the round-the-clock observation of the Medical Board.

"In the last two days, no one except her family members and close relatives has visited her. She is spending time with her family members in a happy mood," said Khan.

According to sources, Begum Khaleda Zia is in a good mood. Doctors in London have advised her to walk a bit instead of sitting continuously. Board members are following up at home regularly. Khaleda Zia's health is being coordinated by her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain. Home-cooked food is being served to the BNP chief on the advice of the doctors.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia returned home on May 6 after four months of treatment in the UK. From the airport, she went directly to her Gulshan residence Feroza. Her two daughters-in-law, Dr Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman, accompanied her.

