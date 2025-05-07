Zubaida visits father’s grave, takes mother home from hospital

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman offered prayers at her father’s grave on Wednesday before taking her ailing mother home from Square Hospital.

Zubaida left “Feroza,” the residence of her mother-in-law and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, in the afternoon and first went to the Banani Military Graveyard to visit the grave of her father and former navy chief Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, said BNP media cell member Atikur Rahman Rumon.

“She offered Asr prayers at the designated prayer point for women there and then offered Fatiha at her father’s grave,” he said.

Rumon said Zubaida was accompanied by her sister-in-law, Syeda Shamila Rahman, wife of the late Arafat Rahman Koko.

“Following the grave visit,” he said, “Zubaida proceeded to Square Hospitals in Dhanmondi, where her mother, Iqbal Mand Banu, had been receiving treatment since May 1.”

After doctors discharged her mother in the evening, Rumon said Zubaida took her to Mahbub Bhaban, their residence in Dhanmondi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Zubaida visited Square Hospitals in the capital to see her ailing mother, just hours after returning home from London, creating an emotional reunion between mother and daughter.

She spent around two and a half hours at the hospital and later stopped briefly at Mahbub Bhaban before returning to Feroza.

Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu has long been suffering from various age-related complications. A few years ago, she was taken to a hospital in Bangkok for treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zubaida, along with Khaleda Zia and Shamila Rahman, returned home, ending her 17-year exile in London.

Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida, and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.