3 of a family suffer burn injuries in Mohammadpur gas cylinder explosion

A gas leak triggered the blast

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2025, 11:38 AM

Three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a house in the Chandrima Udyan area of Mohammadpur in the capital early on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as Fatema Begum, 40, her daughter Sadia Akter, 20, and Sadia's daughter Israt, 11.

They were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, hospital sources said.

The explosion occurred in the early hours when Fatema was cooking, and a gas leak triggered the blast, said Jannatul Ferdousi, Fatema’s sister.

Fatema, her daughter Sadia, and granddaughter Israt were injured in the incident, Jannatul said.

They were later rescued and taken to the hospital, she said.

Fatema said the family is originally from Lalmohan upazila in Bhola and had been living in a rented house in Chandrima Udyan with Sadia’s husband, Ismail.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, resident medical officer of the burn institute, said all three victims were admitted after receiving primary treatment.

Fatema and Sadia each suffered 7% burns, while Israt sustained 30%, he said.

“All three have facial burns, and Israt’s condition is critical,” he added.

