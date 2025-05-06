Khaleda along with two daughters-in-law reaches Firoza

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia reached her Gulshan residence from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, as she returned from London along with her two daughters-in-law: Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and late Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Syeda Shamila Rahman.

A vehicle with Khaleda seated in the front seat, while her two daughters-in-law occupied the rear seats, left the airport around 11:15am and reached her house, Firoza, around 1:25pm amid tight security measures.

A Qatari royal air ambulance carrying Khaleda and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42am, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda returned home after nearly four months of advanced treatment in London, while Zubaida returned, ending her 17-year exile in London.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with several senior party leaders, welcomed Khaleda at the airport.

The special air ambulance, provided by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, departed Heathrow Airport at around 9:35pm on Monday, carrying Khaleda and her entourage. It reached Dhaka after a stopover in Qatar.

The leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies welcomed her, standing along the footpaths stretching from Airport Road to Gulshan Avenue to greet their beloved leader and party chief.

BNP supporters began assembling along both sides of the nearly 10-kilometre route from early morning, holding national and party flags to welcome Khaleda on her return.

Khaleda Zia had travelled to London on January 8 in a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, a private hospital, where she remained under the care of renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since 25 January, she had been receiving treatment at the residence of her elder son, Tarique Rahman.

Following her discharge from the London Clinic, she continued her recovery under the supervision of Professors Kennedy and Cross at Tarique Rahman’s residence.

Her residence ‘Firoza’ located at House 1, Road 80, was fully prepared to welcome her.

Upon her return, stringent security measures were observed around Khaleda’s residence. Members of the armed forces, along with law enforcement agencies, were deployed to ensure her safety.

On Tuesday morning, the road in front of Firoza was seen closed to vehicular traffic, with only limited pedestrian access. A tight security perimeter was established by law enforcement officials.

The premises had been thoroughly cleaned and decorated with flower pots in the garden, and utilities such as electricity, gas, and water supplies were checked, according to Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Surrounded by high walls, the residence features a security room at the entrance, where members of the police and the Chairperson’s Security Force (CSF) are stationed in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security.

Sayrul noted that all rooms inside the house had been cleaned, with the front garden decorated with flower pots, adding a touch of colour and warmth in anticipation of her arrival.