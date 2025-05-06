Khaleda lands in Dhaka

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, along with her two daughters-in-law, including Tareque Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, returned home on Tuesday after nearly four months of advanced treatment in London.

A Qatari royal air ambulance carrying Khaleda and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42am, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with several senior party leaders, arrived at the airport around 8:30am to receive Khaleda.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Fakhrul expressed the hope that the return of party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia would facilitate the restoration and advancement of democracy in the country.

“She went abroad for treatment after years of suffering under fascist oppression. With the fall of fascism, she was finally able to receive proper medical care. After nearly four months of treatment, she is returning home today. It's a matter of great joy for us and the people,” said the BNP leader.

The special air ambulance, provided by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, departed Heathrow Airport at around 9:35pm on Monday, carrying Khaleda and her entourage.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies gathered along the footpaths stretching from the Airport road to Gulshan Avenue to welcome their beloved leader and party chief.

BNP supporters began assembling along both sides of the nearly 10-kilometre route since early morning, holding national and party flags to greet Khaleda on her return.

Earlier on Monday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had urged everyone not to stand on the road in any manner. “Those wishing to welcome Madam should stand on the footpath and greet her from there. We have instructed that party leaders and activists may hold national and BNP flags while receiving her,” he said.

He urged party members to remain vigilant and avoid causing traffic congestion while welcoming the BNP chief, as an SSC examination is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also issued a notice on Monday, warning of potential traffic congestion in the Gulshan-Banani area due to excessive crowds gathering to welcome Khaleda.

It also released a set of parking guidelines for the vehicles of journalists and arriving guests to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to city traffic.

Khaleda Zia had travelled to London on 8 January in a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, a private hospital, where she remained under the care of renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since 25 January, she had been receiving treatment at the residence of her elder son, Tarique Rahman.

Following her discharge from the London Clinic, she continued her recovery under the supervision of Professors Kennedy and Cross at Tarique Rahman’s residence.

Meanwhile, the BNP chief’s Gulshan residence, ‘Firoza’, located at House 1, Road 80, has been fully prepared to welcome her.

Upon her return, stringent security measures were observed around Khaleda’s residence. Members of the armed forces, along with law enforcement agencies, were deployed to ensure her safety.

On Tuesday morning, the road in front of Firoza was seen closed to vehicular traffic, with only limited pedestrian access. A tight security perimeter was established by law enforcement officials.

The premises had been thoroughly cleaned and decorated with flower pots in the garden, and utilities such as electricity, gas, and water supplies were checked, according to Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Surrounded by high walls, the residence features a security room at the entrance, where members of the police and the Chairperson’s Security Force (CSF) are stationed in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security.

Sayrul noted that all rooms inside the house had been cleaned, with the front garden decorated with flower pots, adding a touch of colour and warmth in anticipation of her arrival.

Zubaida’s homecoming after 17 years

Tarique, Dr Zubaida, and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

After 17 years in exile, Dr Zubaida Rahman also returned home with her mother-in-law, intending to stay at her father’s residence in Dhanmondi.

Her father’s house, known as Mahbub Bhaban, located on Road 5 of Dhanmondi, has also been prepared to receive Zubaida.

Although the house is well-maintained, additional arrangements have been made to ensure Zubaida’s comfort and security.

Officials from the police and intelligence agencies have already inspected the property and outlined necessary security measures, as the BNP wrote to the Inspector General of Police requesting armed protection, a police presence at the residence, and the installation of an archway scanner, citing potential security threats to her.