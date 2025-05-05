DNCC administrator calls for planting trees to reduce Dhaka’s temperature

Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Mohammad Azaz on Monday stressed the need for planned tree plantation to reduce Dhaka's temperature as the greenery here is gradually disappearing, reports UNB.

"The greenery in Dhaka is gradually disappearing. We need to rebuild our cities. Planned tree plantations can reduce Dhaka's temperature," he said.

The DNCC administrator made this remark while addressing the inaugural event titled "Baseline Study on the Role of Vegetation in Reducing Temperature and Air Pollution: A Study in Informal Settlements of Dhaka North City Corporation" at DNCC Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan area.

DNCC, Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), Community Town Federation (CTF), and World Vision Bangladesh jointly arranged the event, said a press release.

Mohammad Azaz in his speech emphasised the importance of collecting temperature data in Dhaka in the same manner as air pollution data.

"When we think of a city, we imagine more buildings and fewer trees, while in villages we expect more trees and fewer houses. We have created this divide ourselves," he said.

Dhaka University's Botany Professor Mohammad Jashim Uddin said over time Dhaka city has lost a huge number of trees that once blessed the city. "To restore that serene green beauty, we must plant trees in harmony with nature and seasonal variations," he said.

CAPS Chairman Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder said trees are the closest allies of the people. They not only supply oxygen but also help regulate temperature and absorb harmful gases from the air to provide clean air.

"Scientific research helps us understand which trees are most beneficial in specific locations, how to increase urban greenery, and which tree species are effective in pollution control. Research paves the way for environmental protection, and we all must participate in this effort," he said.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Abu Sayed Md Kamruzzaman said the research should identify whether the trees lost over time were destroyed due to pollution or removed by human actions. "We request that the study identify which tree species are currently most needed to create a pollution-free Dhaka," he said.

Engr. Nasir Ahmmed Patoary of Stamford University in his presentation over the project said due to climate change and air pollution, Dhaka and the entire country are facing serious environmental issues such as heat waves, air pollution, and seasonal irregularities. Trees play a vital role in tackling these problems by absorbing carbon dioxide, supplying oxygen, and cooling the environment. In this context, CAPS, DNCC, the Dhaka North Community Town Federation, and World Vision Bangladesh are conducting a collaborative study, he said.

Over 12 months, the impact of vegetation will be assessed at five sites in Dhaka North using digital instruments and satellite imagery, he added.