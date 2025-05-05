Suspected Indian smuggler detained by BGB from Dhaka hospital

An Indian national allegedly involved in smuggling was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from a hospital in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area on Monday.

The detainee, identified as Sujon Barman, son of Mongol Barman from Bottoli village in Agartala, capital of the Indian state of Tripura, allegedly entered Bangladesh on Sunday evening with the help of a smuggling syndicate operating along the border.

He was carrying a bullet injury at the time, which helped BGB narrow their search to hospitals.

Sources at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka said the BGB received information that Sujon, who sustained gunshot wounds, entered Bangladesh illegally with the help of the syndicate.

Acting on intelligence, the BGB intensified its surveillance and investigative operations following the incident.

“As part of their efforts, a BGB patrol team located Sujon while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Moghbazar and detained him on Monday noon,” said BGB headquarters Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam.

He was later turned over to local police for legal proceedings.

BGB officials said that necessary legal measures are being taken in coordination with law enforcement agencies.