Kalabagan police station OC, 2 SIs suspended

The officer-in-charge (OC) and two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Kalabagan police station were suspended on Sunday.

SM Sazzat Ali, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, took the punitive action against Moktaruzzaman, the OC of Kalabagan police station, following a complaint lodged by Abdul Wadud, a resident of Kalabagan area, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP.

Besides, the DMP's Ramna Division police took action against SIs Belal Uddin and Mannan.

According to the written complaint lodged on Friday, Wadud said a team from Kalabagan police station conducted a raid at his house on April 29 with criminals and extorted money.

“The criminals carried out vandalism and looted valuables during the raid. They also demanded extortion from me,” said Wadud.

He also demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.