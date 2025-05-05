Monday, May 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Kalabagan police station OC, 2 SIs suspended

A complaint alleged that on April 29, Kalabagan police raided a home with criminals who looted valuables and demanded extortion

Logo of the DMP. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 05 May 2025, 09:35 PM

The officer-in-charge (OC) and two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Kalabagan police station were suspended on Sunday.

SM Sazzat Ali, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, took the punitive action against Moktaruzzaman, the OC of Kalabagan police station, following a complaint lodged by Abdul Wadud, a resident of Kalabagan area, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP.

Besides, the DMP's Ramna Division police took action against SIs Belal Uddin and Mannan.

According to the written complaint lodged on Friday, Wadud said a team from Kalabagan police station conducted a raid at his house on April 29 with criminals and extorted money.

“The criminals carried out vandalism and looted valuables during the raid. They also demanded extortion from me,” said Wadud.

He also demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Kalabagan
