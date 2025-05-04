Case filed against ex-DU officials, political leaders over 2018 quota reform crackdown

A case has been filed against 13 named individuals and approximately 500 unnamed Chhatra League leaders and activists for allegedly attacking protesters during the 2018 quota reform movement and for vandalism and arson at the Dhaka University vice-chancellor's residence.

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, filed the case at Shahbagh police station on Sunday.

Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

The accused include former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, former DU Teachers' Association president Dr ASM Maksud Kamal (later became vice-chancellor), former proctor Prof Dr AKM Golam Rabbani, and former DU pro-vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad.

Political leaders among the accused include Awami League Praesidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Awami League Organizational Secretary AKM Enamul Haque Shamim.

Student organization leaders named in the case are former Chhatra League president Saifur Rahman Sohag, former general secretary of Chhatra League SM Jakir Hossain, former president of the DU Chhatra League unit Abid Al Hasan, former general secretary of DU Chhatra League unit Motahar Hossain alias Prince, former vice-president of Chhatra League Al Nahiyan Khan Joy (who later became central president), former general secretary of Dhaka College Chhatra League unit and Central Vice-President Sakib Hasan Swim, and President of the Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command Central Committee Mehedi Hasan.

According to the case statement, during the movement, Public Administration Department student Ashiqur was shot, suffering severe damage to his liver and lungs, and still has bullets lodged in his body.

Hundreds of students reportedly received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being injured in attacks allegedly carried out by Chhatra League members and police, it says.

Rashed Khan claims he was injured by rubber bullets in front of the Fine Arts Faculty.

Present during the filing of the case were Hasan Al Mamun, 2018 quota reform movement convener; Abu Hanif and Advocate Sarkar Nure Ershad Siddiqui, joint conveners; DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Convener Sanaullah; and Member Secretary Rakibul Islam.

Rashed Khan alleged that despite having no involvement in the incident, he was arrested for insulting Sheikh Hasina and vandalizing the residence and was remanded for 15 days, during which he was physically and mentally tortured.

"False cases were filed against us to protect the real attackers. We provided all evidence for the case, but no investigation was conducted then, which is why we had to file this case again," said Rashed.

He also claimed that they won 11 positions in the Ducsu election at that time, but the results were never announced.

According to Rashed, the current administration has formed an investigation committee after they filed a complaint regarding the election fraud and attacks, but they have not received any formal response on this matter.