Nursing students protest in Dhaka with seven-point demand

Demanding a stipend of Tk20,000 during internship, a separate career path, and the recruitment of qualified teachers, students of Dhaka Nursing College have launched an indefinite complete shutdown.

As part of the ongoing movement, they held a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday.

Over 100 students joined the human chain holding placards.

The students alleged that for years, mismanagement in the curriculum, appointment of unqualified teachers, and lack of professional recognition have left them facing extreme uncertainty about their future. In particular, the sudden cancellation or postponement of scheduled exams has sparked frustration among them.

Announcing the continuation of the protest, the agitating students said the shutdown will continue until their demands are met.

They also warned of a possible nationwide sit-in if necessary.

Earlier on Saturday morning, students held a protest as part of the shutdown program at Dhaka Nursing College on the Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises.

The students said they have been submitting memorandums to the caretaker government since August 21, following the July uprising, to press their seven-point demand. However, the authorities have yet to take any action. Another memorandum was scheduled to be submitted to the chief adviser on Sunday.

In the written statement, it was claimed that appointing individuals directly from hospitals as lecturers on the basis of 30 to 40 years of experience has turned nursing education into a circus. Those responsible have ignored the 2010 National Education Policy, the 2016 Nursing Recruitment Guidelines, the policies of applied colleges under respective universities, and the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC), holding the profession hostage by wielding muscle power.

The seven-point demand highlighted at the demonstration includes: