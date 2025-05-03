Saturday, May 03, 2025

Fire breaks out at Purana Paltan high-rise, 7 FSCD units fighting blaze

No casualties have been reported as of filing this report

Photo: UNB
Update : 03 May 2025, 10:23 PM

A fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-storey building in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan area on Saturday night.

Seven fire service units are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

The fire originated around 8:25pm, and the first unit of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) reached the spot at 8:32pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector at the FSCD headquarters and a spokesperson for its media cell.

No casualties have been reported as of filing this report, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Topics:

Fire Service and Civil DefenceFire Accident
