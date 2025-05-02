Residents demand ban on cattle market in Aftabnagar

Residents of Aftabnagar staged a protest on the streets on Friday after Jummah prayers, demanding that no cattle market be set up in their neighborhood ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Under the banner of Aftabnagar Shocheton Nagorik Forum, they formed a human chain after emerging from local mosques and marched through various parts of the area, holding banners and placards that read: “No cattle market in residential areas,” and “We will not allow a cattle market in Aftabnagar under any circumstances.”

Speaking on behalf of the residents, long-time resident Kazi Alamgir said: “This is privately owned land. We are plot and apartment owners. How can the city corporation impose a cattle market on our personal property? Every time a market is set up here, we suffer for months with filth and unbearable stench.”

He added that Aftabnagar has over 5,000 plots and around 50 institutions, including universities and hospitals, making it unsuitable for a cattle market—especially on private land.

He said: "Past markets even hindered emergency hospital access."

Nazrul Islam, general secretary of a local mosque committee, said: “Unplanned water line connections during previous markets left residents using contaminated water for the rest of the year. Even months after the markets ended, garbage and filth were not cleaned, forcing us to live amid stench and mosquito infestations.”

Masum Billah, a leader of the Aftabnagar Society, said: “This time, we will not allow the market to be established under any circumstances. We, the residents, are united. Any attempt to set up a market will be strongly resisted.”

Citing past hardships, residents said that the Zahurul Islam City Society-2024 had no choice but to file a writ petition in the High Court ahead of last year’s Eid-ul-Azha.

But after hearing the matter, the court issued a stay order on setting up any cattle market in Aftabnagar.

Consequently, both city corporations cancelled their tenders for the area in 2024.

Respecting the court’s ruling, residents now urge the authorities not to grant any approval for a cattle market in Aftabnagar during the upcoming Eid.