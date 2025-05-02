Friday, May 02, 2025

NCP rally begins at Baitul Mukarram south gate

Central leaders of the NCP are expected to address the rally

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2025, 04:53 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has launched its protest rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram, demanding the trial of the Awami League for alleged mass killings during the July uprising and calling for a ban on the party’s political activities.

The rally, organized by the Dhaka metropolitan chapter of the NCP, began around 3pm on Friday as scheduled.

Party leaders and activists began gathering at the venue shortly after Jummah prayers. Central leaders of the NCP are expected to address the rally.

Earlier, in a video message, NCP Convener Nahid Islam urged Dhaka residents to join the protest.

Since April 1, NCP activists have held torch processions in various parts of the capital, demanding justice for the July uprising.

In recent days, central leaders have also carried out public outreach campaigns, distributing leaflets to pedestrians and shopkeepers.

Topics:

Baitul MukarramNational Citizen Party
