From Haymarket to Dhaka: May Day marks workers’ struggles, solidarity

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, has roots deeply connected to the labor movement and workers’ rights.

The day originally commemorates the Haymarket incident, which took place in Chicago, US, in 1886.

During this time, workers were striving for better working conditions, including an eight-hour workday.

The peaceful protest turned tragic when a bomb exploded, leading to violence and the deaths of both police officers and civilians.

Though the person who threw the bomb was never identified, the event ignited a larger push for workers’ rights and labor reforms worldwide.

Today, May Day is not just a holiday, but a symbol of workers’ solidarity and an annual call for better wages, working conditions and the right to organize.

Powerful call for change in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, May Day holds great significance, especially within the garment industry.

Workers rally across the country, particularly in Dhaka, to demand fair wages, safer working environments and respect for labor rights.

The day is marked by large demonstrations, speeches and discussions, all coming together to amplify the voices calling for improved conditions for workers, who often face long hours and low pay.

Key focus

Bangladesh’s garment industry, a major sector of its economy, is often at the center of May Day rallies.

Workers in this industry face significant challenges, including unsafe working conditions and exploitation.

The collapse of the Rana Plaza building in 2013 not only killed over 1,100 workers but left many others disabled while trying to escape the rubble.

This incident still serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in this sector.

It’s already been 12 years since the Rana Plaza tragedy.

Each year on May Day, this disaster is recalled as a symbol of the price workers pay when rights and safety are neglected, fueling renewed demands for reform, accountability and dignity in labor.

In the digital age, May Day protests have moved beyond physical rallies.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are instrumental in spreading awareness, organizing virtual protests and showing solidarity with workers across the globe.

In Bangladesh, digital activism helps amplify the voices of workers, especially in reaching international audiences and garnering global support for labor rights.

Stories of struggle, hardship and triumph remind us of the human cost of labor exploitation.

These narratives serve as a beacon for future movements aimed at improving the lives of workers everywhere.