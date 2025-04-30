DMP files 3,165 cases against traffic rule violations

The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has filed 3,165 cases against motor vehicles, their owners, and drivers for violating traffic rules across the capital.

According to a media release issued by the DMP on Wednesday, these cases were filed and fines were collected between Monday and Tuesday as part of their regular drives against traffic rule violations.

A total of 392 motor vehicles were impounded and 198 were towed due to poor driving practices, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division.

“The drives will continue to ensure discipline on the city streets,” the release said, adding that the DMP is committed to streamlining the traffic system in the capital to facilitate smoother movement for city dwellers.