Thursday, May 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka sees rain, more expected in next few days

The rain began as a light drizzle but turned heavier over time

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 02:50 PM

Several areas of Dhaka, including Panthapath, Motijheel, Paltan, Press Club, Gulistan, Tikatuli, Kakrail, Kamalapur, Bangshal, Laxmi Bazar and Kotwali, witnessed rain on Wednesday afternoon, with more expected in the next few days.

The sky over the capital remained clear in the morning, but as the day progressed, clouds gradually began to gather. 

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, scattered showers are likely in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, over the next few days.

The 24-hour forecast from 9am indicated chances of temporary gusty winds, lightning and rainfall or thundershowers in parts of Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at a few locations in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

