Non-resident DU students threaten march to Uttara after attack on university bus

Non-resident students of Dhaka University on Wednesday demanded a swift investigation and specific measures by the university administration to ensure student safety, following an attack on university bus in Uttara, threatening a "Long March to Uttara" if their demands are unmet.

They voiced their demands at a human chain at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture, under the banner of "Unified Bus Route."

Additionally, they called for a proper investigation into edited videos of DU buses circulating on various Facebook pages, including MotoCop, in recent days.

Students said that if these demands are not implemented by Saturday, the "Unified Bus Route" platform and protesting students will hold a "Long March to Uttara" with all buses on Sunday.

Umama Fatema, former co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said that after August 5, attempts have been made to establish a narrative that DU students are the main problem.

“A planned campaign is underway to isolate Dhaka University students from the general public of Dhaka city,” she claimed.

She also warned law enforcement against sheltering delinquent gangs.

“The consequences of this will not be good,” Umama added.

Rafij Khan, president of the Chaitaly bus route, said five persons have already been arrested, but the police have been unable to confirm if the arrested persons really instigated this incident.

He added that they will continue to protest online and offline for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Rafij also stated that DU's non-resident students are sidelined, highlighting their contribution in the July uprising.

He alleged that the DU administration has taken no immediate steps regarding non-resident students.

Jahid Rafin, president of the Torongo bus route, accused YouTuber MotoCop of indirectly instigating this incident and claimed that the interim government has utterly failed to control delinquent gangs.

He also claimed that non-resident students face discrimination compared to resident students.

Earlier, on Tuesday around 2:25pm at BNS Centre, Azampur, Uttara, a group of SSC candidates staging a road blockade attacked Dhaka University's student transport bus “Khonika.” In this incident, the bus driver and multiple DU students were reportedly injured.

DU students issued an ultimatum, saying they would not leave the police station until those responsible for the attack are brought to book.

DU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan arrived at the police station around 8:15pm and supported the demand of the students. DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed also arrived at the spot later.