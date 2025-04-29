Gas supply to remain off for 7 hours in Mirpur on Tuesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for seven hours in parts of Mirpur on Tuesday due to tie-in works of a newly connected gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC, gas supply will be cut off from 1pm to 8pm at Shatabdi CNG Station and MBM Garments near Prince Bazar, Mirpur-14.

Meanwhile, consumers in several areas, including Dhaka Cantonment, Mohakhali DOHS, Shaheenbagh, Arjatpara, Nakhalpara, and surrounding localities, may experience low gas pressure.

Titas Gas has apologised to its customers for the temporary inconvenience.