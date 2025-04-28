Tuesday, April 29, 2025

DSCC cancels trade licences of restaurants operating beyond approved designs

'Restaurants in approved designs can reinstate licences by submitting documents in person,' says DSCC

Logo of Dhaka South City Corporation. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 07:40 PM

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has cancelled the trade licences of restaurants for operating outside the approved design.

DSCC announced the cancellation through a public notice to the media on Monday.

According to the notice, some residential and commercial buildings within the jurisdiction of DSCC have been operating restaurants without approval from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

The notice added: “Additionally, rooftop restaurants have been set up illegally, posing significant risks to public safety.”

The notice further mentioned that unauthorized restaurants have been involved in incidents leading to casualties and property damage. Many of these establishments obtained trade licences from the corporation through unethical means.

DSCC said that to avoid risks to lives and property, the trade licences of all unauthorized restaurants and rooftop establishments have been cancelled. Legal action will be taken if any business continues operations using the cancelled licences.

DSCC Chief Executive Officer Md Zillur Rahman said: "The trade licences of restaurants that obtained approval using misleading or incorrect information have been cancelled. However, the approval of the buildings themselves has not been revoked.”

He added: “If a restaurant is included in the approved design of a building, officials from the concerned establishment may appear in person and provide the necessary documents, and their licences will be reinstated."

