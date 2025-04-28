Temperature drops after rain in Dhaka

Various parts of Dhaka saw rainfall throughout Monday, leading to a slight drop in temperature.

Rainfall was ongoing in areas such as Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Green Road, Karwan Bazar, Shukrabad and Kalabagan, offering some relief from the persistent heatwave of recent days.

Rain is also likely across Dhaka and other parts of the country on Tuesday.

In its 24-hour forecast issued at 9am, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said temporary gusty winds accompanied by lightning, rain or thundershowers may occur at several places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

Regarding the heatwave, it said that mild heatwave conditions prevailing in the districts of Gopalganj, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jessore and Patuakhali may subside.