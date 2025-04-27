Rickshaw puller, passenger sentenced to jail for obstructing traffic police in Dhaka

A rickshaw puller and an auto-rickshaw passenger were sentenced to jail terms by mobile courts for obstructing traffic police from performing their duties and assaulting officers at separate locations in Dhaka city on Sunday.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources, rickshaw puller Md Akhtar Hossain ignored a traffic signal at Tantibazar intersection under Bangshal police station.

When he was asked to stop, the rickshaw puller reportedly attacked a traffic officer.

Special Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman sentenced him to one month’s simple imprisonment under Section 102 of the Road Transport Act, 2018, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman.

In a separate incident at Bottola intersection under Lalbagh police station, auto-rickshaw passenger Sohel Rana physically assaulted an on-duty traffic officer when the auto-rickshaw was signalled to stop.

He was sentenced to seven days’ simple imprisonment under the same section, the DC said.

The DMP urged city residents and drivers to strictly follow traffic rules to maintain order in the capital.