Rajuk demolishes under-construction building over lack of permit

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) demolished an under-construction building with a wheeled excavator in the capital’s Madar Bari Balur Math area of Uttarkhan on Sunday morning.

Several other structures were also torn down during the drive.

According to sources, the building was being constructed on privately owned land, but no permission had been taken from Rajuk. As a result, the structure was demolished.

The owners admitted to constructing the building without obtaining permission. They claimed they had applied for approval but did not receive it due to space constraints.

Executive Magistrate of Rajuk Liton Sarker said: "Notices had been served earlier regarding these illegal structures, but to no avail. Therefore, we are demolishing them now."

He added that while political pressure had previously hampered such drives during the past government, Rajuk is now able to carry out operations without interruptions.

The magistrate further said there are more than 3,000 illegal buildings across Dhaka and Rajuk will take action against all of them. No one will be spared in the effort to build a planned city, he added.