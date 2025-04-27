Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rajuk demolishes under-construction building over lack of permit

While political pressure had previously hampered during the past government, Rajuk is now able to carry out operations without interruptions

Rajuk demolishes huge buildings under construction with wheel excavators. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 03:55 PM

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) demolished an under-construction building with a wheeled excavator in the capital’s Madar Bari Balur Math area of Uttarkhan on Sunday morning.

Several other structures were also torn down during the drive.

According to sources, the building was being constructed on privately owned land, but no permission had been taken from Rajuk. As a result, the structure was demolished.

Rajuk demolishes huge buildings under construction with wheel excavators. Photo: Bangla Tribune

The owners admitted to constructing the building without obtaining permission. They claimed they had applied for approval but did not receive it due to space constraints.

Executive Magistrate of Rajuk Liton Sarker said: "Notices had been served earlier regarding these illegal structures, but to no avail. Therefore, we are demolishing them now."

He added that while political pressure had previously hampered such drives during the past government, Rajuk is now able to carry out operations without interruptions.

The magistrate further said there are more than 3,000 illegal buildings across Dhaka and Rajuk will take action against all of them. No one will be spared in the effort to build a planned city, he added.

Topics:

DemolishRajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk)
Read More

Savar's unchecked urban growth sparks fears of future disaster

No new plot allocations for now, says Rajuk chairman

Rizwana for stern legal action against open waste burning

Oikya Parishad condemns demolition of Ritwik Ghatak’s ancestral home

Filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's ancestral home in Rajshahi demolished

Sadeeq Agro's unauthorized farm completely demolished

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x