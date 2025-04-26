Two killed by train while taking selfies on railway track in Uttara

A young man and woman were killed after being struck by a train while taking selfies on a railway track in Uttara, Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 6:30pm on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Md Masum, 25 and Iti Akhter, 22.

Dhaka Railway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zainal Abedin confirmed the matter.

He said the bodies are currently at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

OC Zainal Abedin added: "This evening, as the Jamuna Express train was passing through the Azampur area of Uttara after departing from Kamalapur Station, Masum and Iti Akhter were standing on the railway track taking selfies. They failed to move away in time and were struck by the train. Iti Akhter died at the scene, while Masum was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

Preliminary information suggests that both Masum and Iti were living in the Dakshinkhan area. They were working at RMG factories.