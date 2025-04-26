Monday, April 28, 2025

Metro rail service resumes after nearly two hours

On Saturday, train services came to a halt at 5:05pm

Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Apr 2025, 07:15 PM

Metro rail operations have returned to normal after being suspended for nearly two hours due to an electrical fault.

After being suspended for about one hour and 45 minutes, operations resumed at 6:50pm.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) sources, a fault occurred in the power supply system of the metro rail's overhead catenary line.

As a result, trains were stranded at various stations, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Metro RailDhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL)
