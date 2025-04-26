Metro rail service resumes after nearly two hours

Metro rail operations have returned to normal after being suspended for nearly two hours due to an electrical fault.

On Saturday, train services came to a halt at 5:05pm.

After being suspended for about one hour and 45 minutes, operations resumed at 6:50pm.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) sources, a fault occurred in the power supply system of the metro rail's overhead catenary line.

As a result, trains were stranded at various stations, causing inconvenience to passengers.