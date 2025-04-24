Jagannath University students issue 24-hour ultimatum demanding registrar's removal

Jagannath University (JnU) students have issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the removal of acting Registrar Prof Sheikh Md Giash Uddin over alleged misconduct, negligence, and failure to ensure student safety.

On Thursday, students brought out a protest procession from the university’s Shanto Chattar, circling the science and social science buildings before gathering in front of the vice chancellor’s office, where they made their demand and concluded the rally with brief speeches.

Protesters alleged that the registrar had failed to act responsibly regarding recent incidents of theft and student harassment on campus. They claimed he had displayed authoritarian behaviour and lacked accountability.

One protester said: “What happened to Ivan after August 5 is not a one-off. Incidents like this are common under authoritarian systems. Some people now want to return as authoritarians — but we do not want such people in our administration. We demand a student-friendly and accountable administration. If the current administration cannot ensure that, they must resign.”

The students further warned that if the registrar is not removed within the next 24 hours, they will launch a tougher movement.

Masud Rana, convener of the JnU unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said: “August 5 was a movement against authoritarianism and the quota system. We wanted a campus free from authoritarianism, but after eight months, they are trying to return in that same manner. Sheikh Hasina is encouraging such individuals from India. Giash Uddin is one of them. We want him to leave respectfully — or we will drag him out with 20,000 students.”

Kishore Samya, a fourth-year student, said: “A student expects help from the administration. If the administration fails, it loses authority. We want to be clear — we don’t want a colonial-style university. We want a backbone-bearing institution. The registrar could have apologized for what he did, but instead, he continues to flaunt his power. He must be removed immediately, or we will wage a tougher movement.”

Ivan Tahsib, president of the Socialist Students' Front at JnU said: “After multiple thefts on campus, I went to the registrar for a solution but was met with irresponsible comments. He said student safety is not his responsibility. This outrageous remark must be protested. He must apologise and be held accountable.”

Rakib, president of the Student Rights Council, said: “Placing an incompetent person in such an important position halts the nation’s progress. The administration must answer why an academician like him has been appointed to this role. To the registrar, I say — be warned. If power is your only answer, students will confront you. We demand his resignation within the next 24 hours or we will announce stern programs.”

In response to the ultimatum, Vice Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim said: “I have heard about the issue. The administration is responsible for student safety. I have already spoken with the student who made the complaint against the registrar. We will discuss and take necessary measures.”

A few months ago, Ivan Tahsib and several other students submitted a written complaint about multiple incidents of bicycle theft from the garage of the Shahid Sajid Academic Building. However, instead of addressing the issue, the registrar allegedly expelled the complainants from his office in a confrontational manner. The incident triggered widespread anger among students, who also held a flash protest late Wednesday night demanding the registrar’s resignation.