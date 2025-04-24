Thursday, April 24, 2025

AIUB student passes after falling from building in Vatara

Unnatural death case filed

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 01:47 PM

A 20-year-old student of a private university died after reportedly falling from the rooftop of a building in the capital’s Vatara area on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Siam Azam, was a first-year BBA student at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

Vatara police station Sub-Inspector Soumik Islam Hridoy, upon receiving the information, recovered the body in front of a rented apartment on Road 3, Block J of the Bashundhara Residential Area, upon identification by the victim’s brother’s friend, Abdur Rakib.

After completing legal formalities, police sent the body to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed over the incident, Soumik confirmed.

Quoting another friend named Sojod, Abdur Rakib said Siam was living in a rented flat of the seven-storey building with a few of his friends.

“From what we have learned, Siam accidentally fell off the rooftop around 8:30pm. He passed away on the spot. The police were informed shortly after,” he added.

Siam was the younger of two brothers. He was the son of Abdul Mannaf and Rehena Parvin of Shekpura area under Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

Following the post-mortem on Thursday morning, his family took the body to their village home for burial.

