Group of students to block Shahbag again, unless Kuet VC resigns

The coordinators claimed that a single signature from the education adviser would be enough to expel Kuet VC

Students from multiple universities expressing solidarity with Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) students. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 06:48 PM

Demanding the resignation of the Kuet vice-chancellor, students of DU, JU, Buet, seven colleges and various educational institutions of Dhaka will again blockade Shahbagh, tonight at 9:30pm.

At 4pm on Wednesday, this announcement was made by one of the organizers of this event, Musaddiq Ibn e Ali Mohammad.

Earlier, they held a protest march under the banner: "Students of all educational institutions of Dhaka including DU, JU, JnU, Buet, and seven colleges stand beside Kuet."

Musaddeq claimed that a single signature from the education adviser would be enough to expel Kuet VC, labeling him broker and terrorist. He alleged the education adviser of pushing Kuet students toward death, by not doing so.

"We don’t want public suffering. That’s why for the past four-five days we held programs on campus. Though we blocked Shahbagh briefly last night, the interim government didn’t pay attention. They are forcing us to take tougher steps," he said.

Mosaddeq also claimed that they (interim government) wants to shift the blame onto BNP to avoid responsibility. "If the interim's education adviser wants, they can remove this broker VC with one signature. They want to politicize it. We will not let this evil politics continue."

Jagannath University student Masud Rana said that students from various educational institutions are holding symbolic hunger strikes in solidarity with Kuet students' hunger strike.

"Even after all this, the VC remains unmoved. If the VC does not resign, we will announce a 'March to Kuet' with ordinary students from across Bangladesh," Masud added.

Former Kuet student Jihadul Talukdar said that every university has turned into Kuet; as everyone has the same demand, Dr Mashud to be removed from the position of Kuet VC.

"We call on the interim government to ensure the resignation of the Kuet VC as soon as possible," he added.

