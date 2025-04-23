13-year-old boy found dead in Old Dhaka

A 13-year-old boy was found dead at Islambagh Boro Madrasa in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar area on Wednesday.

The deceased was a student of the Kitab section at the madrasa. He hailed from a village in Munshiganj and lived with his family in East Islambagh.

According to Faruk Hossain, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, the child was brought to the hospital’s emergency department around 3pm, where doctors declared him dead.

He had been found hanging at the madrasa.

Quoting the father, he said the boy had completed his Hifz and was studying in the Kitab section of the madrasa.

While he usually spent nights at home, he had stayed at the madrasa the night before the incident.

Faruk said the body was kept at the hospital morgue and Chawkbazar police have been informed.