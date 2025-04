The Detective Branch (DB) of police on Monday arrested former Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Dhaka-5 constituency Kazi Monirul Islam Monu in the city’s Gulshan area.

“Monu was arrested around 2pm as he is an accused in multiple July uprising cases,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) told BSS.

He was sent to the court on Monday afternoon.