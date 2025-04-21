Dhaka children turn indoors to play as open spaces shrink

A couple of decades ago, childhood in Dhaka looked very different, with children routinely spending their afternoons playing in the streets, on playgrounds, and in empty plots near their homes.

“The rule from my mother was, I had to come home as soon as the sun went down,” said Abir Hossain, a resident of Jigatola.

Abir grew up in Jigatola in the noughties.

He used to play on the empty plots near his house. Sometimes, he would even go to other neighbourhoods to play with his school friends.

On some weekends, as well as during national or Eid holidays, children in the city would visit public entertainment hubs like Shishu Park, Shishu Mela, and Wonderland Park to take a break from their weeklong studies.

However, as the city rapidly develops, the number of playgrounds for children continues to shrink.

The Dhaka metropolitan area has 22 million citizens, according to World Atlas.

However, the Population and Housing Census 2022 reported that 10 million people reside in the two city corporations of Dhaka.

Spanning a total of 306 square kilometres, Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities globally, the report said.

The Detailed Area Plan (DAP) by Rajuk recommends two to three playgrounds for every 12,500 residents.

The city requires more than 800 playgrounds to meet this criterion, which is a far cry from the current availability.

According to the DAP, only 0.9% of the city qualifies as open space.

Jigatola, which falls under Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ward 14, does not have any playgrounds.

Abir told Dhaka Tribune: “If the next generation does not have space to play, they will develop an addiction to video games or other unhealthy activities.”

Even the designated playgrounds of city corporations are often restricted for children, he said.

Recently, a media report found that an organization installed paid rides on the designated playground of DSCC Ward 42, restricting local children's access to the space.

As open spaces in the city continue to decrease, parents are being forced to find alternatives, with children playing on rooftops, in balconies, or in indoor playgrounds, the report said.

Fardin Kabir, 10, a resident of Dhanmondi, spends his afternoons on a rooftop.

Fardin lives in an 11-storey building, which has three other children his age.

Fardin learned to ride a bicycle from his elder brother on the rooftop.

He still has not ridden on the streets due to the risk of accidents.

With the rise of motor vehicles and autorickshaws, narrow streets and alleys have become less safe for children to play in.

As the demand for playgrounds has increased, some private organizations have stepped forward with indoor playgrounds where children can enjoy and socialize with others.

Babul Ahmed, 35, grew up in Jatrabari and is now the father of a daughter.

He takes his child to a prominent indoor playground establishment in Dhanmondi.

Babul said: “I used to play cricket and football on an empty plot beside my house every day. That plot has become a building now.”

Babul also remarked on the increasing cost of children's activities. “Public entertainment parks used to have a nominal cost for entry and rides. In contrast, we are now spending a lot on our children.”

The costs of these private indoor playgrounds range from Tk500 to Tk1,000, he said.

Babul said this cost is unaffordable for middle-class families.

Tasmiah Nowshaba Barkatullah Bratee, a resident of Banasree, often takes her child to a nearby indoor playground.

Regarding the cost, Bratee said: “Due to the cost, we cannot take my daughter there all the time.”

However, she mentioned that it has quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly membership systems offered by indoor playgrounds, which provide unlimited access for children and their guardians.

“These membership plans are an ease for those who want to visit frequently,” she added.

Bratee said the playground staff at the facility she visits are very helpful and caring toward the children.

“Still, I try to look after my daughter myself,” she added.

This reporter visited one of Dhaka's playgrounds and observed around 60 children playing inside an approximately 2,000 square-foot play area.

This enclosed space, with so many children in proximity, also raises concerns about hygiene.

Dr Alpana Jahan, assistant professor of neonatology at Dr MR Khan Shishu Hospital and Institute of Child Health, told Dhaka Tribune that playing in indoor playgrounds is better than no play at all.

Alpana stressed the importance of physical activity for children’s growth.

However, she also mentioned: “Sometimes, parents need to take their children to open spaces, such as parks and gardens, to help develop their cognitive abilities.”

When asked about the hygiene of indoor playgrounds, Alpana said: “Obviously, there can be chances for rashes or other skin diseases, but it is up to the playground management to address these issues.”

Alpana emphasized that these playgrounds provide opportunities for social interactions with other children, which is also important for their growth.