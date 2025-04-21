BIDA, police pledge full security to foreign investors, launch dedicated emergency lines

Bangladesh Police on Saturday announced that it would offer foreign investors direct access to its dedicated emergency contact lines, enabling companies to report any incidents and receive immediate support.

The announcement came from the office of Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam when he and BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun held a meeting with officials of six foreign companies whose establishments were vandalised during the recent protests over Gaza attacks, said a press release issued from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The meeting, co-chaired by the BIDA executive chairman and the IGP, brought together executives from major companies, including Nestle Bangladesh, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages, Unilever Bangladesh, Bata Shoe Co Bangladesh, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh, Pepsico, and Jubilant Food Works Bangladesh, among others.

The vandalism occurred on April 7-8 in several cities across the country. Police said officers have arrested at least 140 people over the attacks. Nearly a dozen cases were also filed over the incidents.

“The presence of the IGP, senior police officials, and our BIDA team under one roof with business leaders was not only timely but unprecedented,” said BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury.

“This wasn’t just a gesture—it was a statement. It shows that Bangladesh is serious about standing by its investors, especially when challenges arise,” he said.

“The companies we sat with directly support the livelihood of thousands of employees and their families. We respect the right to protest, but destroying the institutions that provide jobs, stability, and growth is not the answer," he added.

The BIDA chief also commended the police for "their swift support and their commitment to decisive action against those responsible for the violence.”

Participating companies shared first-hand accounts of vandalism, losses, and operational breakdowns.

In response, the IGP’s office announced that it would offer dedicated emergency contact line access to affected businesses. Senior police officers said the emergency lines would enable the companies "to report incidents and receive immediate support."

IGP Baharul Alam assured business leaders of full cooperation from law enforcement agencies.

“We are not here just to respond. We are here to build confidence and ensure that these disruptions do not repeat,” he said.

The engagement resulted in a set of jointly developed preventive action plans, including new security protocols, rapid response units, and enhanced crisis communication channels. These measures, co-created by BIDA, the police, and business associations, aim to foster long-term trust and resilience in Bangladesh’s investment ecosystem.

“This dialogue isn’t about reaction—it’s about prevention,” added the BIDA chief.

“And more importantly, it reflects the government’s promise: to walk with our investors, not just during booms, but also during turbulence,” said Ashik Chowdhury.

Corporate representatives thanked both BIDA and Bangladesh Police for their responsiveness and expressed renewed confidence in continuing their operations and future expansion plans in Bangladesh.

This initiative is part of BIDA’s broader mission to ensure Bangladesh remains a safe, sustainable, and investor-friendly destination aligned with the priorities of the interim government.