Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DU Chhatra Dal holds human chain demanding justice for Parvez murder

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the murder

DU Chhatra Dal holds human chain demanding justice for Parvez murder in front of the Raju Sculpture on the DU campus around 1pm, on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 04:49 PM

Leaders and activists of the Dhaka University unit of the Chhatra Dal formed a human chain on campus on Monday, demanding justice for the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University.

The program was held in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture around 1pm.

Speaking at the event, DU Chhatra Dal President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos said: “Many of our activists took part in the July movement and sacrificed their lives. Parvez was an active participant. But criminals killed him.”

Referring to the student platform Anti-discrimination Student Movement, Sahos said: “This is a social organisation where we worked from our respective positions. But now, those pretending to be general students have misused this banner. You have seen who polluted it. Parvez’s killers are still moving freely.”

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the murder.

Chhatra DalRaju Memorial SculptureDhaka University (DU)Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)
