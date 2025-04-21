DU Chhatra Dal holds human chain demanding justice for Parvez murder

Leaders and activists of the Dhaka University unit of the Chhatra Dal formed a human chain on campus on Monday, demanding justice for the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University.

The program was held in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture around 1pm.

Speaking at the event, DU Chhatra Dal President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos said: “Many of our activists took part in the July movement and sacrificed their lives. Parvez was an active participant. But criminals killed him.”

Referring to the student platform Anti-discrimination Student Movement, Sahos said: “This is a social organisation where we worked from our respective positions. But now, those pretending to be general students have misused this banner. You have seen who polluted it. Parvez’s killers are still moving freely.”

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the murder.