Prof Yunus urges regional unity, youth innovations to tackle climate challenges

He also highlighted his ‘Three Zero Vision’ — zero wealth concentration, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions

File image of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 12:44 PM

Chief Adviser Muhammad Professor Yunus on Monday called for enhanced regional cooperation to tackle climate and urban challenges, and urged nations to harness youth potential and innovations to shape a sustainable future.

Speaking at the eighty-first session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), he highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to inclusive and climate-resilient urban development, emphasising the country’s reform journey.

In the inaugural session, the Chief Adviser and Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus addressed the participants through a video message.

He also highlighted his ‘Three Zero Vision’ — zero wealth concentration, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions.

The eighty-first session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) commenced at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

The session brings together 53 member states and nine associate members.

The Bangladesh delegation is led by Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, the special assistant to the chief adviser.

The ESCAP session provides Bangladesh with a strategic platform to share its experiences, deepen cooperation, and reaffirm its resolve to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through inclusive and transformative urban solutions.

The delegation is expected to contribute meaningful insights and forge valuable partnerships during the week-long event.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunus
