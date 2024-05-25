Saturday, May 25, 2024

Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world Saturday morning

  • AQI 132
  • Delhi, Kinshasa top spots
File photo of air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 May 2024, 10:27 AM

Dhaka has ranked third on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI value of 132 at 8:56am on Saturday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, according to the Air Quality Index.

India’s Delhi and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa occupied the first and second spots on the list, with AQI scores of 176 and 170 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very uhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Air PollutionAQIDhaka Air
