Former MP Golam Maula Rony’s car vandalized at DU

Former MP of Patuakhali-3 constituency Golam Maula Rony's car allegedly came under an attack by some miscreants on the Dhaka University campus on Tuesday.

Miscreants attacked his car with hammers and vandalized the front glass of the vehicle.

Rony was in his car at the time of the incident. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place in the TSC metro rail station area around 11am.

Rony said: “When my car reached the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, crossing the TSC metro station at 11am, I came under the attack.”

"Two youths were standing there with hammers, and three others were on the sidewalk with weapons. It could be a firearm, or it could be some other weapon, I didn't notice what it was. As soon as the car came to the u-turn in front of the institute, two youths with hammers jumped in front of the car. When the driver stopped the vehicle, they attacked my car’s windshield with a hammer and tried to get me out by opening the glass,” he added.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostajirur Rahman said: "A person came to the police station to file a complaint on this matter.”

DU Proctor Maksudur Rahman said: “The security of the Dhaka University campus and Dhaka city is not a separate issue. If he files a complaint, we will definitely take action.”

"We have extended all possible help to Shahbagh police to collect the necessary CCTV footage to identify the attackers," he added.





