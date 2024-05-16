Thursday, May 16, 2024

Dhaka air remains unhealthy Thursday morning

  • Dhaka ranks 6th worldwide
  • AQI score was 126
File photo of Dhaka air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 May 2024, 10:00 AM

Dhaka has ranked 6th on the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI score of 126 at 9am this morning.

Thursday’s air was classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the air quality index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered moderate, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, between 150 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is said to be very unhealthy, while a reading of 301+ is considered hazardous, posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan's Lahore, Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kinshasa and India's Delhi occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 272, 205 and 188, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

