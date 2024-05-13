Monday, May 13, 2024

AQI: Dhaka air fourth most polluted in world on Monday morning

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Indonesia’s Jakarta take the first, second and third spots on the list

This undated file image shows an aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 May 2024, 10:06 AM

Dhaka ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 158 at 9:05am on Monday.

Its air was unhealthy, according to the Air Quality Index.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Indonesia’s Jakarta occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 179, 163 and 162, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered moderate, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, between 150 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is said to be very unhealthy, while a reading of 301+ is considered hazardous, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI informs people how clean or polluted the air of a city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI score in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

