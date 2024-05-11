Saturday, May 11, 2024

After rain, Dhaka’s air quality moderate Saturday morning

  • AQI score of 89
  • Cairo, Baghdad, Delhi top spots
File Image: A teenager and a rickshaw puller are seen soaking in rain in Dhaka on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 09:36 AM

After rain, Dhaka’s air quality has improved. The capital city ranked 17th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 89 at 9:06am on Saturday.

Dhaka’s air is classified as “moderate”, according to the Air Quality Index.

Egypt’s Cairo, Iraq’s Baghdad and India’s Delhi occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 212, 208 and 193 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered “moderate”, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAQIDhaka Air
