No cattle market at Aftabnagar this year as HC stays leasing process

11 cattle markets will be set up under DSCC

File image of cattle market. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 03:07 PM

The High Court on Wednesday stayed the leasing process to set up cattle market at Aftabnagar in the capital and issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the makeshift cattle market in the area should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule after hearing the writ petition filed challenging the leasing notice of setting up a makeshift cattle market in the area.

With the HC order, no cattle market will be set up at Aftabnagar ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, said the petitioners’ lawyers.

Senior Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque and Advocate SM Shamim Hossain stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

On April 4, the chief estate officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), issued a lease notice for establishing makeshift cattle markets in the capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per the notice, 11 cattle markets will be set up in the city.

President of Aftabnagar Zahurul Islam City Society Alamgir Hossain Dhali and its general secretary Gias Uddin Kajal filed a writ petition challenging the legality of Aftabnagar cattle market.

