Dhaka to have 22 cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

  • 9 temporary haats apart from Gabtoli under DNCC
  • 11 temporary haats apart from Sarulia under DSCC
File image of cattle market. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 05:19 PM

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival for Muslims scheduled for next month, Dhaka's two city corporations plan to have a total of 22 cattle markets, including two permanent locations.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will organize 9 temporary haats, in addition to utilizing the permanent market in Gabtoli. Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has plans to set up 11 temporary haats alongside its permanent market in Sarulia.

Mohammad Mahe Alam, DNCC's chief property officer, said that initial lease notices for setting up the 9 haats have been issued. "The authority retains the right to cancel or add more haats as needed," he explained.

He also noted efforts to boost online livestock transactions, including facilitating payments through online platforms and ATM booths.

Md Mizanur Rahman, chief executive officer of DSCC, also confirmed the initial lease issuance for 11 haats and the setting of official pricing, mentioning the authority's ability to make adjustments as necessary.

DNCC haat locations

Adjacent open spaces to Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Kanchkura Beparipara Rahman Nagar residential project site in Ward No. 44, and the Mastul Checkpost in Khilkhet’s Ward No. 43.

Open spaces near Sutivola canal in Bhatara, Kaola Shialdanga, Boubazar area in Uttara’s sectors 16 and 18, and Badda Eastern Housing (Aftabnagar) Blocks E, F, G, H, L, M, N.

Additionally, Mirpur Section-6 (Eastern Housing open space) and the open area next to the 40-foot road in Mohammadpur’s Basila are included.

DSCC haat locations

Open spaces near Jatrabari Donia College, Dholaikhal truck terminal, Badda Eastern Housing (Aftabnagar) Blocks E, F, G, H, and Sections 1 and 2.

Spaces adjacent to Amulia Model Town, Rahmatganj Club, Shyampur Kadamtali truck stand, North Shahjahanpur Khilgaon Railgate Bazar, Institute of Leather Technology College, Postagola open field, Meradia Bazar, and Kamalapur Stadium.

Additionally, an area next to the Little Friends Club near Bishwa Road.

Lease pricing and regulations

Both city corporations regulate the rental prices through leases. This year, the highest rental rates are for the open spaces in the Boubazar area of Uttara under DNCC, while the lowest are for the Kanchkura area. Due to border-centric issues, separate lease notices have been issued for Aftabnagar Haat by both DNCC and DSCC, indicating a coordinated but distinct approach to managing this critical aspect of the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Topics:

Eid-ul-AzhaCattle Markets
