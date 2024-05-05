Sunday, May 05, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka air quality 7th worst in world Sunday morning

  • AQI score 153
  • India’s Delhi occupies first spot 
File image of air pollution. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 09:42 AM

Dhaka has ranked 7th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI index of 153 at 9am on Sunday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as “unhealthy”, according to the air quality index.

India’s Delhi, Nepal's Kathmandu and China's Beijing occupied the first, second and third spots on the list.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

