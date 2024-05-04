Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups Saturday morning

  • AQI 118
  • Delhi, Kathmandu, Chiang Mai top spots
File photo of Dhaka air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 May 2024, 09:54 AM

Dhaka's air quality was categorized as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Saturday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 118 at 8:56am, Dhaka ranked 11th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Nepal’s Kathmandu and Thailand’s Chiang Mai occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 329, 210 and 180 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAQIDhaka Air
Read More

Dhaka air unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday morning

AQI: Dhaka air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

Dhaka air quality 5th worst in world Tuesday morning

AQI: Dhaka air sixth worst in world on Monday morning

Dhaka air unhealthy amid heatwave

No improvement in Dhaka’s air quality

Latest News

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

National guideline on heat-related illnesses to be launched Sunday

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x