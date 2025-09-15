Prof Yunus: No challenge can remain unresolved if youths remain engaged

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday urged Bangladesh’s youths to use their talent, energy, and creativity for the country’s development, saying no problem will remain unsolved if they stay active and involved.

“May your success not be limited to personal achievements but also inspire others. I believe that if the youth are active, no problem of the country can remain unresolved,” he said while addressing the Youth Volunteer Award-2025 ceremony at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Prof Yunus said young people should become pioneers of new policies, innovative ideas, and social transformation, adding that their collective efforts will enable Bangladesh to stand tall as a developed, humane, and innovative country.

He congratulated the award winners on behalf of himself, the government, and the people of Bangladesh, while also thanking the Ministry of Youth and Sports for organizing the event.

“Today, we are celebrating the power of youth. This is the driving force of our nation. When the youth of a country are active, energetic, and strong in innovative power, then no obstacle can stop their progress,” he said.

Highlighting youth contributions in healthcare, environmental protection, poverty alleviation, and social justice, Prof Yunus recalled their leading role in the 2024 mass uprising and in shaping the nation’s history.

“New challenges will constantly come our way—from public health crises to educational barriers and environmental disasters. But instead of getting discouraged, we must face them unitedly with our strength. I hope our youth will lead in this work too,” he said.

He described volunteering as a path to self-development, character building, and leadership, urging young people not to limit themselves to volunteerism but to rise as policymakers, innovators, and architects of social change.

“Every small initiative in health, education, or environment can bring transformative results for society. These small steps will pave the way for great achievements for the country,” he said.

Acknowledging the difficulties of pursuing volunteerism, Prof Yunus said the journey demands patience, tolerance, and resilience but ultimately fosters leadership and lasting impact.

He said they want their youth not to stop just as volunteers but to present themselves as policy makers, innovators, and architects of change in society.

"This will be possible only when they can develop themselves with confidence, acquire the necessary skills, and focus on developing leadership qualities," he said.

"Today's award is not just a recognition," Prof Yunus said: "it is a call for them to be more courageous, lead more, and work with new ideas and innovations for the welfare of society."

"Your active participation in every aspect of society can bring about many positive changes. Your small initiative in the health sector can keep thousands of children free from diseases. Your small effort in the field of education can take the quality of education of the country a long way. Your collective efforts in protecting the environment can ensure a safe and green world for our future generations," he said.

Prof Yunus added: " Remember, every small effort will pave the way for great achievements for the country."

"I know that the path of volunteering or any great initiative is not smooth. One has to face many challenges of time, money, and mental stress," he said, noting that through this, they have to acquire great qualities like patience, tolerance, and leadership.