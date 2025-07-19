Saturday, July 19, 2025

Army chief: Discipline will lead to national development

He made these remarks at the closing of a three-day international engineering conference at MIST

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 04:14 PM

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has said that discipline will lead to national development

He made these remarks on Saturday as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 3rd International Conference on Mechanical Engineering and Applied Science held at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three-day international conference titled "3rd International Conference on Mechanical Engineering and Applied Science" concluded at the MIST Shaheed Yamin Auditorium on Saturday.

Distinguished researchers and professionals from Bangladesh, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brunei, Egypt, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Australia, India, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates participated in the conference.

At the closing ceremony, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman awarded the best paper presenters.

ISPR stated that the conference featured presentations and productive discussions on recent research in mechanical engineering, production engineering, aeronautical and naval engineering, and various branches of applied sciences, such as renewable energy, AI and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), thermal engineering, aerospace and avionics, aerodynamics, hydrodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, design and manufacturing, mechatronics, robotics, and more.

The conference provided an international platform for government and non-government organizations, researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and students. It is expected to pave the way for new innovations and sustainable development in mechanical and applied sciences and play a significant role in building the future of Bangladesh.

MIST Commandant Major General Md Nasim Parvez was present as the chief patron at the opening ceremony of the conference.

